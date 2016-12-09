Savannah Guthrie Welcomes Son Charles Max Feldman

There’s a tiny new addition to the TODAY family. Co-host Savannah Guthrie has welcomed her second child with husband Michael Feldman.

Baby Charley weighed in at 9 lbs. 8 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. The proud parents are doing great! https://t.co/kIMNaaghXE pic.twitter.com/IF5IbnhpWo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 9, 2016

The 44-year-old gave birth to a son, who they have named Charles Max Feldman in honor of two relatives. Charley, as he is called, weighed in at 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.

“We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy,” Guthrie wrote on Twitter.

We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy 👶🏻 https://t.co/vTyDuCMEWT — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) December 9, 2016

Charley joins big sister, two-year-old Vale, in their little family.

Congratulations to the parents!

