Savannah Guthrie Welcomes Son Charles Max Feldman

There’s a tiny new addition to the TODAY family. Co-host Savannah Guthrie has welcomed her second child with husband Michael Feldman.

The 44-year-old gave birth to a son, who they have named Charles Max Feldman in honor of two relatives. Charley, as he is called, weighed in at 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.

“We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy,” Guthrie wrote on Twitter.

Charley joins big sister, two-year-old Vale, in their little family.

Congratulations to the parents!

