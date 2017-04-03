Savannah Chrisley Walks Red Carpet At 2017 ACM Awards For The First Time Since Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley made her first red carpet appearance since her terrifying car accident back in January, E! News reports.
The Chrisley Knows Best star is in Las Vegas celebrating a night of country music at the 2017 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2.
She wore a black sheer gown with a matching clutch to the event before entering the T-Mobile Arena. The reality star is set to present an award later in the evening with her dad Todd Chrisley.
In January, Savannah was involved in a car accident that left her with a fractured vertebrae in her neck and other injuries. She was driving during a rainstorm and was trying to adjust her floor mat after it got stuck under the gas pedal and accidentally veered her car into a guardrail.
She is fully recovered and thanked her fans for their support.
