Saturday Night Live To Bring On Dave Chappelle As Host For First Time

For the first episode after the Presidential election, Saturday Night Live has landed one of comedy’s biggest performers in order to host the show: Dave Chappelle.

The announcement was made on Friday that the 43-year-old comedian will be making his hosting debut on Saturday, November 12.

On the same episode that Dave Chappelle is going to be hosting, the musical guest alongside him will be the revered hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. The band is releasing their first album since 1998 the day before the SNL appearance, which will be titled “We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service.”

Chappelle is mostly known as a stand-up comedian. From 2003 to 2006, Chappelle propelled into stardom when he starred in his own Comedy Central sketch series called Chappelle’s Show.

For his big screen debut acting role, Dave Chappelle appeared in the 1993 spoof movie Robin Hood: Men In Tights. He also appeared on Eddie Murphy’s 1996 comedy classic The Nutty Professor.

Dave Chappelle later went on to star in the 1998 stoner comedy Half-Baked, which he actually co-wrote with help from screenwriter and stand-up comedian Neal Brennan. Chappelle then went on to produce and star in Dave Chappelle’s Block Party, directed by Michael Gondry.

Most recently, Dave Chappelle appeared in Spike Lee’s 2015 film Chi-Raq, which was a modern day adaptation of the ancient Greek play Lysistrata by Aristophanes set amongst the backdrop of gang violence in Chicago. The film also starred Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Cusack.

On November 5, Saturday Night Live will be welcoming Dr. Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch for his first time hosting the show. Cumberbatch will be accompanied by musical guest Solange Knowles, who just released her third studio album “A Seat at the Table.”

Saturday Night Live has been experiencing a resurgence in popularity this year in their 42nd season. The uptick in viewership can largely be attributed to the bizarre election season and how for the parody sketches that Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon have put on in mocking the presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The premiere for Season 42 was hosted by Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie. Other celebrities that have hosted the show this year include Inferno star Tom Hanks, The Girl on the Train actress Emily Blunt, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The creator and executive producer on the show is Lorne Michaels. SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video.

