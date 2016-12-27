Sarah Michelle Gellar Thought Boy George Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar made an embarrassing mistake when she tweeted a tribute to Boy George instead of George Michael after his death.

On Christmas Day, the “Careless Whisper” singer passed away due to heart failure. Gellar reportedly heard that Boy George, not George Michael, had died. In order to pay homage to the fallen singer Gellar posted a since-deleted tribute to Boy Goerge.

“Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 #ripboygeorge,” Gellar tweeted on Sunday. Her followers quick to correct the screw up.

Later in the day, Gellar took to Twitter to explain the incident.

“Just as sad when you get the correct information – #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me – it’s still sad.”

Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it’s still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016

“And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael – I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good.”

And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

Gellar left her followers with the

“This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned.”

This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned. — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

Despite the fact that Sarah Michelle Gellar made a huge mistake on Twitter, the loss of George Michael has made a tremendous impact on the world. Many of Michael’s fellow musicians have paid tribute to the late singer on social media.

Boy George paid tribute to his late friend George Michael on Twitter by writing: “I am thinking of @George Michael’s family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms. NMRK.”

Be sure to check out George Michael’s best moments here.

What are your thoughts about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s epic fail tweeting that Boy George died instead of George Michael?

