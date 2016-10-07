Sarah Jessica Parker Would Love To Do Hocus Pocus 2

With Halloween just around the corner, the spirit for all things scary is once again upon us. With that in mind, there’s a handful of movies that have become spooky classics that are essential in getting us prepared for the trick-or-treating holiday. One of the most popular films of the sort is Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Because the 1993 witch flick is so vastly popular even after being released more than 20 years ago, many fans have been long pondered the question: will there ever be a Hocus Pocus sequel?

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night show Watch What Happens: Live, Sarah Jessica Parker addressed the possibility of another addition to the Halloween-themed film.

Parker, who portrays the sultry witch Sarah, told Cohen regarding a sequel: “I would love that. I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen but that hasn’t created any groundswell of movement.”

While Parker may be keen to do a sequel, her former co-star Bette Midler does not seem to like the idea. In November of 2015, Midler said, “After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no.”

The plot for the original film followed three witch sisters who are resurrected after three centuries in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. Two teenagers, a young girl, and an immortal cat are charged with the task of putting an end to the witches’ evil reign once and for all.

The cast for Hocus Pocus included Parker, Bette Midler (Winifred), Kathy Najimy (Mary), Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Vinessa Shaw (Allison), and many more.

