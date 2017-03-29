Netflix Horror Comedy Series ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Renewed For Season 2

When American Horror Story premiered back in 2011, it showed just how interested audiences were in boundary-pushing horror television. The show’s success has not only led to multiple seasons, but inspired many other horror programs to dominates airwaves. Earlier this year, Netflix debuted its horror comedy series The Santa Clarita Diet, whose blend of humor and horror connected strongly enough with fans to warrant a second season.

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

“Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter, Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change, sending their lives down a road of death and destruction… but in a good way.”

Rather than just a full-blown horror series, Santa Clarita incorporated tons of humor to tell its story, similar in tone to shows like iZombie. However, with the freedom of Netflix, Clarita go lean for more into the blood and guts to make it stand out from its competitors.

No actual release date has been set for the series, other than being told it’s coming in 2018. If the original release model is followed, we can probably expect it in the first few months, as the first season premiered right around Valentine’s Day.

Did you check out the first season of the Netflix series? Are you looking forward to future episodes? Let us know in the comments!

