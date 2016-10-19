Popculture

San Francisco High School Student Hospitalized After School Shooting

A shooting at Jun Jordan high school in San Francisco Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. PST left one […]

By

A shooting at Jun Jordan high school in San Francisco Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. PST left one student injured.

Police issued a shelter in place protocol after the shots were fired. The victim was confirmed to be a juvenile and did not sustain life-threatening injuries. The male suspect is currently at large and police are actively searching for him. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but police believe the student was intentionally targeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the shots rang out in the school parking lot, the victim ran to the school for safety. The shooter fled the scene, and when police arrived the victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

Police report only one confirmed victim, but at least two children were transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

This story is developing…

[ H/T ABC 7 News ]

Related Posts