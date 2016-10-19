San Francisco High School Student Hospitalized After School Shooting

A shooting at Jun Jordan high school in San Francisco Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. PST left one student injured.



Police issued a shelter in place protocol after the shots were fired. The victim was confirmed to be a juvenile and did not sustain life-threatening injuries. The male suspect is currently at large and police are actively searching for him. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but police believe the student was intentionally targeted.

After the shots rang out in the school parking lot, the victim ran to the school for safety. The shooter fled the scene, and when police arrived the victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

#SFPD investigating shots fired @ Brazil & La Grande. 1 Confirmed victim. Shelter in place. SFPD searching for suspect. pic.twitter.com/8gYb9Vi3q7 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 18, 2016

#UPDATE: June Jordan high students tell @abc7newsbayarea 1 classmate was shot. Live report on ABC7 News at 4:30PM:https://t.co/YmZiJmluAu pic.twitter.com/IKBRWcy5iv — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 18, 2016

Students at June Jordan Equity tell me they heard 3 gunshots .. Says a group of people were waiting for female victim pic.twitter.com/fecfhmOI2u — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) October 18, 2016

Police report only one confirmed victim, but at least two children were transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

This story is developing…

