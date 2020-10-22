Popculture

Sam Elliott’s Joe Biden Endorsement Sparks Strong Response From Americans

After endorsing Joe Biden for president, Sam Elliott has seen a pretty strong response from […]

After endorsing Joe Biden for president, Sam Elliott has seen a pretty strong response from Americans on both sides of the political aisle. A Biden campaign ad aired during Game 1 of the World Series this week urging voters to “choose a president who brings out our best.” It didn’t take viewers long to realize that the signature deep, gravelly voice narrating the ad belonged to none other than Elliott.

“There is only one America,” The Ranch star went on to say. “No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other.”

The iconic actor then went on to make his political position clear, saying, “Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there.” The endorsement has been met with a hearty response online, with some fans applauding Elliott for the move, but others are displeased. Scroll down to read what social media users are saying on Twitter, as well as on a previous PopCulture.com Facebook post about the story.

“Well I used to love this guy anything he said was ok with me. Not now lost respect for him. I know we are all entitled but…” one Facebook user wrote.

“I expected him to be more conservative. This goes to show that all the Hollywood types are tainted by the liberal left and spin their words hoping they can influence someone’s vote,” another said.

“So very disappointed in this man, thought he was smarter than this. Evidently he is just focused on personalities and not policy,” someone said.

“I thought Sam was smart. What a disappointment. Lost my respect!” another wrote.

 

“I always thought you were a very Smart man. I have to change my mind now. I know we all have our own opinion,” someone else said.

“Love Sam Elliot. Great guy. He is right. Tired of name calling. Tired of chaos. Tired of a President who has to be in the news every minute. Tired of this Presidency its too chaotic,” someone chimed in.

“His choice, doesn’t change my mind. I am a Trumper and proud of it. To each his own,” one person wrote.

“Thought he was smarter. I no longer have any respect for him,” another wrote.

“What a disappointment but not surprised. We don’t care!!” someone said.

“Don’t need or want an actor to tell me how to vote. I can figure that out for myself, thank you. Stick to your day job!” someone said.

“Way to go Sam. Biden 2020,” another commented.

“You can disagree on this subject and still associate with the person. It’s called being a human being. Try it out,” one person wrote.

“He made the right choice because Biden will bring out the best in people instead of bringing out the worst in people like Trump does,” another said.

