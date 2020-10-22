Sam Elliott’s Joe Biden Endorsement Sparks Strong Response From Americans

After endorsing Joe Biden for president, Sam Elliott has seen a pretty strong response from Americans on both sides of the political aisle. A Biden campaign ad aired during Game 1 of the World Series this week urging voters to “choose a president who brings out our best.” It didn’t take viewers long to realize that the signature deep, gravelly voice narrating the ad belonged to none other than Elliott.

“There is only one America,” The Ranch star went on to say. “No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other.”

Biden campaign just debuted this new ad “Go From There,” during Game 1 of the World Series, narrated by Sam Elliott pic.twitter.com/9N6GJdsly2 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 21, 2020

The iconic actor then went on to make his political position clear, saying, “Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there.” The endorsement has been met with a hearty response online, with some fans applauding Elliott for the move, but others are displeased. Scroll down to read what social media users are saying on Twitter, as well as on a previous PopCulture.com Facebook post about the story.

This ad is Reagan’s Morning In America caliber good. Such a positive, unifying closing statement. Doesn’t mention Trump at all. Brilliant. — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) October 21, 2020

“Well I used to love this guy anything he said was ok with me. Not now lost respect for him. I know we are all entitled but…” one Facebook user wrote.

“I expected him to be more conservative. This goes to show that all the Hollywood types are tainted by the liberal left and spin their words hoping they can influence someone’s vote,” another said.

GREAT ad. I love Sam Elliott — Don P (@YankeePedro) October 21, 2020

“So very disappointed in this man, thought he was smarter than this. Evidently he is just focused on personalities and not policy,” someone said.

“I thought Sam was smart. What a disappointment. Lost my respect!” another wrote.

Wow! Though I disagree with your decision still love you. I’m glad you not one of the thousand of celebs putting people down for their decisions! — joseph (@jpfenton74) October 21, 2020

“I always thought you were a very Smart man. I have to change my mind now. I know we all have our own opinion,” someone else said.

I used to like Sam Elliott — Carl Hall (@vilkas9653) October 21, 2020

“Love Sam Elliot. Great guy. He is right. Tired of name calling. Tired of chaos. Tired of a President who has to be in the news every minute. Tired of this Presidency its too chaotic,” someone chimed in.

“His choice, doesn’t change my mind. I am a Trumper and proud of it. To each his own,” one person wrote.

Phew! If Sam had done a commercial for T. I would have been absolutely crushed and in a pool of tears in the fetal position shivering. — Vote Decent People In to Office (@VoteForChanges) October 21, 2020

“Thought he was smarter. I no longer have any respect for him,” another wrote.

“What a disappointment but not surprised. We don’t care!!” someone said.

The power of this ad is in how little it asks of undecided voters. It separates them from Trump without requiring any ideology.



“if we choose to take on problems and not each other”



“doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country” — Will Saletan (@saletan) October 21, 2020

“Don’t need or want an actor to tell me how to vote. I can figure that out for myself, thank you. Stick to your day job!” someone said.

“Way to go Sam. Biden 2020,” another commented.

My 2 yr old was literally transfixed by this ad. Looked up from his toys and sat perfectly still – listening and would not take his eyes off the TV. Well done. — Julie Alexandria, La Vida Baseball (@JulieAlexandria) October 21, 2020

“You can disagree on this subject and still associate with the person. It’s called being a human being. Try it out,” one person wrote.

“He made the right choice because Biden will bring out the best in people instead of bringing out the worst in people like Trump does,” another said.