Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out Against Mariah Carey In New Year’s Eve Performance Debacle

In yet another twist in the dramatic saga that has become Mariah Carey‘s New Year’s Eve performance, Ryan Seacrest is weighing in, and he’s not on the pop star’s side.

According to ET, Seacrest has come to the defense of the producers, insisting “things happen,” when it comes to live TV.

“It is difficult to perform in Times Square,” he said. “[Carey] knows what Times Square is about. It’s complicated. Imagine every single TV outlet in the world was there. So, there’s all kinds of technical things going on.”

He also noted that after introducing Carey prior to her performance, he was on the move to prepare for the next segment of the show, so he didn’t get the chance to see her performance live, only the aftermath of it.

“Things happen on live TV,” he added. “If something goes wrong, it’s unfortunate for anybody.”

The host was quick to defend the crew and all the hard work they put in, saying, “I know this team of producers. I’ve known these guys for years. I knew Dick Clark very, very well. This is a team that wants to do everything they can to accommodate any artist. They and we are in the business of wanting people to look good!”

“Believe me, tricky things, tough things that can happen, happen on live television,” Seacrest continued. “It’s just unfortunate that it comes to all of this, because it’s a night of celebration and a night of fun.”

