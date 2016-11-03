Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Gender Of His Second Child With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds just couldn’t hold in his excitement over his second child with his wife Blake Lively.



On an episode of Conan, the Deadpool star let the sex of their baby slip, revealing he now has two baby girls.

“Yeah a lot of estrogen,” Reynolds teased. “It’s like an American Girl doll took a s—t on my life.”

The four-week-old baby is Reynolds’ and Lively’s second little girl, though we still don’t know the infant’s name.

Lively later took to Instagram show how Reynolds tried to make up for telling the world the news.

“The ways I know that @vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight: Not only did he come home with my true love, @levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. Literal brownie points,” Lively wrote on Instagram.

Congratulations to both Reynolds and Lively on the newest addition to their family!

