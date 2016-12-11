Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Speaks Out About That Fourth Of July Picture With Taylor Swift

Back around the Fourth of July, Taylor Swift had a massive party where photos of her entire squad were taken. One photo, in particular, caught everyone’s attention – and had everyone questioning if Ryan Reynolds was being held against his will. Turns out, Reynolds wasn’t unhappy – that’s just his face.

The photo in question is of Swift and Tom Hiddleston, Swift’s friends from her hometown, and Blake Lively and Reynolds sitting on the porch. Reynolds doesn’t look too happy. He has a very blank look on his face as if he is thinking about anything other than his beautiful wife sitting on his lap.

🇺🇸 A photo posted by Britany LaManna (@britmaack) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

The Deadpool star said that he has a problem, instead of having “resting b**ch face” he has “resting dying man face.”

“If I’m not aware a photo is being taken, my natural resting face is one of a man dying,” he said during an interview.

Perhaps at the time the photo was taken, he was caught up thinking about his big hit movie, Deadpool, or about the baby girl he and Lively would welcome later in the year. With the 2016 Reynolds had, it was always unlikely he was unhappy.

“I had no idea somebody was taking a photo,” the actor continued. “Therefore I was resting comfortably in my persona of a man whose soul is visibly exiting this earth.”

