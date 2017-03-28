New Photos Of Russell Crowe Have Surfaced, And He Looks Quite Different

All new pictures of Russell Crowe have surfaced and the 52-year-old actor is rocking a drastically different look.

While exercising at a park in Sydney’s Woolloomooloo, the Oscar winner was seen sporting a close-cropped haircut similar to that of his character from the 1993 flick Romper Stomper.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Russell Crowe here.

While kicking around a rugby ball, Russell Crowe put his arms on full display in a tank top with the title of one of his previous films The Water Diviner scribbled on the front. He completed his look with a pair of Aviator sunglasses and athletic shorts.

Crowe was accompanied by his 10-year-old son Tennyson and his wife Phoebe. Also seen with the family was professional rugby player Sam Burgess, who plays for the NRL Sydney Rabbitoh’s, a team which Crowe is a part owner.

The group spent time kicking around the rugby ball, shooting baskets, and knocking out some pushups.

Noticeable in the photos is Russell Crowe’s bulkier physique. He recently explained during a radio show that he is actively trying to shed some weight.

“For an old boy, it’s coming,” he said. “I was 121.6 kgs the first week of August last year. I did a movie called The Nice Guys, so I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling. I’m clawing my way back from that.”

Russell Crowe has been enjoying some off time between films as he just recently wrapped filming on the reboot of The Mummy, according to Mirror.

Earlier this month, Russell Crowe’s 2000 movie Gladiator, for which he won an Academy Award, was making headlines once again as the film’s director Ridley Scott said that he hadn’t ruled out the possibility of a sequel.

For those who don’t know, Crowe’s heroic character Maximus Decimus Meridius died in the end. However, Scott has a plan to bypass this detail.

“I know how to bring him back,” Ridley Scott said. “I was having this talk with the studio – ‘but he’s dead.’”

“But there is a way of bringing him back. Whether it will happen I don’t know. Gladiator was 2000, so Russell’s changed a little bit. He’s doing something right now but I’m trying to get him back down here.”

To see more of Russell Crowe, be sure to check out The Mummy in theaters later this year.

What do you think of Russell Crowe’s new look?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Mirror]