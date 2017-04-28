‘Roseanne’ Getting Revival, Roseanne Barr And John Goodman To Star

Roseanne is officially getting a revival series.

Key cast members – Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert – have all agreed to reprise their roles from the beloved sitcom, according to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show will reportedly be an eight-episode limited series. The original producers are set to return for the revival including Tom Werner, Roseanne Barr, Bruce Helford, as well as Sara Gilbert.

Multiple networks such as Netflix and ABC are hoping to land the revival show. Streaming service giant Netflix has been quite successful in rebooting popular shows of the past, such as Fuller House and Gilmore Girls. However, the sentimental choice would be for the show to end up on ABC given that the network was Roseanne’s original home.

John Goodman recently spoke out about his willingness to star in a Roseanne reboot.

“Oh, hell yes…if we could get everyone together,” he said. “The big ‘R’ [Roseanne Barr] and I did a pilot about five years ago that didn’t go anywhere…but we were very happy to work together.”

The Talk host Sara Gilbert said she was up for doing a reboot, but she was more cautious than Goodman.

“I would. Your only fear is you don’t want to do a bad version, because you don’t want to damage what’s been done,” Gilbert said.

When Goodman, 64, made a guest appearance on The Talk back in March of this year, he and Sara Gilbert filmed a hilarious mini-reunion.

Check out the John Goodman and Sara Gilbert mini-reunion below:

Back in 2009, Roseanne Barr penned a note on her website to explain where each character would be in a possible revival show.

According to Deadline, Roseanne said: “Roseanne and Jackie opening the first medical marijuana dispensary in Lanford; Dan reappearing alive after faking his death; DJ being published; Mark dying in Iraq; David leaving Darlene for a woman half his age; Darlene coming out, meeting a woman and having a baby with her; Becky working at Walmart; Arnie befriending the Governor of Illinois and remarrying Nancy, Bev selling a painting for $10,000; Jerry and the grandsons forming a boy band; and Bonnie being arrested for selling crack.”

Up Next:

[H/T Deadline]