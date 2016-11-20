Rory Returns To Stars Hollow Without Underwear In New Gilmore Girls Trailer

With only a week to go before viewers can see Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix dropped a brand-new trailer to show viewers what they can expect.

It’s obvious some things around Stars Hollow have changed, but it looks like quite a few things have stayed the same, as the trailer showcased what many of the series’ original characters are up to these days. Returning to her former hometown, Rory clearly resents what her life has become, especially when Babette (Sally Struthers) informs her about the “30-something gang.” According to Babette, “It’s a group of kids, all about your age, they’ve been to college, then out in the real world, and it spit ’em out like a stale piece of gum, and now they’re all back in their old rooms, like you.” Hopefully things turn around for Rory and she can finally snag herself some skivvies.

