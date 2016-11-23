Ronda Rousey’s Movies Have Been Cancelled For Surprising Reasons

It’s been a year since Ronda Rousey lost her bantamweight title, and looking back over the past year, it’s clear that more than just her UFC career has been put into submission, as her burgeoning film career has tapped out as well. On November 15, 2015, Rousey’s stardom was set to burst into the stratosphere as she held the mantle of UFC’s most badass star. If her 12-0 record wasn’t enough, earlier in the year she had supporting roles in both Entourage and Furious 7, and she was a favorite headed into the fight. Losing her belt that night after a high kick from Holly Holm was only the beginning of an awful year for the fighter.

Rousey went on a media blackout immediately following the fight, until two months later when she was the host of Saturday Night Live. In a candid interview on Ellen, Rousey opened up about having suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of the devastating fight. Rousey went silent for another eight months, and her return to the octagon kept getting delayed further and further, including rescheduling her return from last week’s UFC 205, where Conor McGregor was the one to watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the film’s that Rousey took time off from the UFC to make, Mile 22, has now been put on hold as the filmmakers have begun to doubt her acting ability, according to the New Yorker. Another one of her film projects, a remake of Road House, has also been delayed until May of 2017 at the earliest so Nick Cassavetes can finish the script. Having already announced her retirement from the UFC, constantly delaying her return to the world of fighting, and McGregor becoming the new face of Ultimate Fighting, it looks like her loss a year ago was merely the beginning of the end of her time in the spotlight.

[H/T New York Post]