Ronda Rousey’s Mom Wants The UFC Fighter To Retire After Devastating Loss

Last night, Ronda Rousey returned to the UFC after more than a year away from the octagon. Last November, the former champion was defeated by Holly Holms in a surprising defeat, and unfortunately, Ronda’s year spent training didn’t help her prepare for the power of Amanda Nunes. Following the defeat, TMZ caught up with Rousey’s mom, AnnMaria De Mars, to gain insight on what’s next for the fighter.

When asked about Rousey’s plans for retirement, she doesn’t want to speak on behalf of her daughter, and mentions, “Making snap decisions like that is probably not the best idea.”

However, when it comes to her own personal thoughts, she says, “I would’ve liked to have seen her retire a long time ago.”

Her motivations for wishing she would retire sound just like any other parents, as she replied, “Who wants to see their kid getting hit?” She continued to act as a proud parent by saying she wished Rousey would pursue other endeavors, like acting, writing, and producing.

Her advice on Rousey’s future career moves was, “You’re smart and beautiful, let the stupid people get punched in the face. Sorry stupid people!”

Despite De Mars’ protectiveness over her daughter, it’s clear that she’s supportive of her daughter and will support whatever decision she makes.

