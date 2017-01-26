Ronda Rousey Spotted At Standing Rock Supporting Protestors

Ever since losing a highly-publicized UFC bout, Ronda Rousey has attempted to stay out of the public eye. She’s popped up on social media and has been spotted out and about, but it’s been clear that the loss took a heavy toll on the athlete. A recent spotting of the star shows her with a smile on her face, a rare sight in the last few weeks.

According to fellow Judo star Pauline Macias, Rousey joined her to make a covert trip to Standing Rock to provide support to protestors who were making a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline. As you can see in the photo above, Rousey managed to make a grin when standing with a friend and protestor.

Sources close to Rousey told TMZ that the UFC star wanted her trip to stay under the radar, but that she brought plenty of supplies with her. Amongst the supplies, Rousey brought fresh fruit, veggies, bread, tents, and wood-burning stoves.

Sadly, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe is about to face even more challenges as Donald Trump has given the go ahead for the pipeline, which runs the risk of causing a spill and destroying Native American cultural sites and ruin drinking water.

Regardless of what the future holds for the Dakota Access Pipeline, we’re at least glad to see Rousey keeping herself busy and trying to make positive use of her time in the aftermath of what was clearly a devastating loss in the octagon.

[H/T TMZ]