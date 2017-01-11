Ronda Rousey Reveals New Statement On Instagram, Cris Cyborg Leaves Highly Unexpected Comment

On Monday, Ronda Rousey finally spoke out on social media following her crushing defeat in UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes. The 29-year-old superstar took to Instagram to explain that she is going to pick herself up, and begin rebuilding her life starting from “rock bottom.”

After the UFC superstar shared the photo on social media, one of her competitors left a shockingly kind comment.

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Rousey shared a post on Instagram, which was a quote from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. The quote read: “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

In the comments section of the post, Rousey’s former rival, Cris Cyborg, left a surprisingly complimentary message for the Entourage actress.

Cyborg commented: “@rondarousey I was sad to see the loss of the sports star, but you have so much ahead of you and blessed with the financial security to pursue all your passions. You opened the door for more promotion and grew into a sport icon. Enjoy the next chapter of life and know you’ve got amazing opportunities to continue changing the world. #rowdyrevolution.”

MMA Journalist Chamatkar Sandhu took a screenshot of Cyborg’s response. He posted side by side photos of Rousey’s post, and Cyborg’s response with the caption: “Well I’m not sure what I’m more impressed by. Ronda Rousey making a statement via her IG or Cris Cyborg’s comment. This sport is amazing.”

Well I’m not sure what I’m more impressed by. Ronda Rousey making a statement via her IG or Cris Cyborg’s comment. This sport is amazing. pic.twitter.com/nNebQH9bl7 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 9, 2017

At UFC 207, Rousey was defeated in her comeback fight when the reigning champ, Amanda Nunes, took her down in only 48 seconds.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White spoke out to discuss how Rousey was feeling.

White said: “I met with [Rousey] backstage after and hung out with her for about 45 minutes and ya know, I’ll tell you this. She’s in better spirits this time than she was after the Holly Holm fight ya know. She’s very competitive, she does not like to lose, she loves to win, and she loves to do what she sets out to do. Tonight wasn’t her night, and none of this would be here without Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey built this. She talked me into letting women come into the UFC, and it’s the smartest thing that I’ve ever done, so regardless of whether she comes back or doesn’t come back, she’s a winner. She built this whole thing.”

Are you surprised by the message that Cris Cyborg left on Ronda Rousey’s Instagram post?

