Robin Thicke Backs Out Of NHL All-Star Game Honoring His Father Alan

In honor of the NHL All-Star game, later this afternoon there will be the Celebrity Shootout, a game featuring celebrities and some of NHL’s greatest players coming together for a fun exhibition. All players will be wearing a special patch that honors the recent passing of Alan Thicke, who was known for his love of the sport. Alan’s son Robin was set to coach one of the teams, but at the last minute, has canceled his appearance.

The reason for the cancellation is most likely because of the heated custody battle Robin is caught up in with Paula Patton. Robin is currently not allowed near his son Julian for the time being, based on a judge’s ruling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The restraining order comes from claims that Robin has a “drug and alcohol problem.”

According to a statement released by Patton, “Prior to our son’s birth, I observed Robin to be an occasional user of alcohol and marijuana. He would drink alcohol and smoke marijuana openly in front of family and friends. During our relationship, I observed Robin use cocaine casually at parties or social gatherings.”

UP NEXT: New Alan Thicke Details Have Emerged Regarding Robin Thicke

Patton also alleges that Robin repeatedly cheated on her, recalling that in one instance she “later learned that after I had fallen asleep, Robin had attempted to have sex with some girl in the second bedroom…When I confronted Robin about this, he admitted to attempting to have sex with the stranger, but stated that he ended up being unable to do so because of the amount of cocaine that he used that evening had caused him to be unable to perform…Julian was in another room with our nanny at the time.”

The singer’s custody battle must be weighing heavily on him, as the shootout event is clearly a loving tribute to his late father. Robin’s younger brother Carter will be one of the players to take the ice, along with other celebrities like Justin Bieber, David Boreanaz, Taylor Kitsch, and Cuba Gooding, Jr. Actresses Retta and Alyssa Milano will also be serving as assistant coaches for one of the teams.

The Celebrity Shootout will benefit Echoes of Hope, a non-profit organization that aims to inspire hope in the lives of foster children. Some of the jerseys worn by celebrities and NHL stars will also be auctioned off after the game to raise money for the organization.

MORE NEWS: Shocking New Details Revealed Regarding Robin Thicke And Paul Patton / Robin Thicke Gets Shut Down By Cops In Custody War / Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Physical Abuse

[H/T TMZ]