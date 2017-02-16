Key Witness Reveals New Incriminating Information In Robert Durst Murder Trial

Robert Durst captured the attention of the nation back in 2015 thanks to a documentary series on HBO called “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.” The true crime series documented the controversies surrounding Durst throughout his life, most notably, the disappearance and deaths of some of the people closest to him. Now that Durst’s trial is officially underway, a witness has come forward with crucial evidence about what could have happened to Durst’s wife 35 years ago, the first in a string of disappearances and deaths.

A New York doctor has come forward and testified that he received a call from someone claiming to be Durst’s wife 35 years ago, the day after his wife disappeared. Prosecutors are claiming that the call was actually placed by Susan Berman, a close friend of Durst. The reason this is relevant is because Durst is standing trial for Berman’s murder, with this revelation giving Durst motivation to kill Berman to tie up loose ends.

Dr. Albert Kuperman, who was serving as the Dean at the medical school Kathleen Durst was attending in 1982, claimed he received a call from someone claiming to be “Kathie Durst,” who went on to recall, “The woman stated she was Kathie Durst and she would be absent from the clinical duties that day.”

However, when pressed by the prosecution team about whether he knew for sure it was it was Durst, he said, “No.” When questioned further about whether any other students had ever called him to announce their absence from an upcoming class, his response was that it was the only time.

Durst faces charges of first-degree murder of Berman in 2000, thanks to evidence uncovered by The Jinx.

One of the most incriminating moments of the series came when Durst was asked about two handwriting samples, one of which was his and one was a letter written by Berman’s presumed killer, which alerted authorities to her killing. Durst himself said the handwriting matched, not knowing he was confirming suspicions that he had murdered her.

The other damning evidence took place when Durst went to the restroom following this encounter but forgot to turn his microphone off. When speaking to himself in the restroom, he seemingly confessed that he had been found out and that he was in trouble, not realizing the filmmakers essentially captured his confession.

75-year-old Durst is in poor health, so it’s unknown if he’ll be able to physically survive the trial or any impending prison sentence.

