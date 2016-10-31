Rob Kardashian’s Threats Towards Pilot Jones Are Filled With Racism

After Rob Kardashian allegedly sent threatening text messages to Pilot Jones, his pregnant fiancé’s ex-boyfriend, the Los Angeles Police Department got involved in the ordeal.

The report was filed on October 27 in the North Hollywood district, and the messages that the police have found that were sent by the 29-year-old reality star sent were reportedly filled with homophobic and racist slurs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, here’s what some of the text messages said:

“And u fa***t ass bitch this is ROB and u did the most DISRESPECTFUL s**t ever by releasing pics and a story to a pregnant Woman who is 17 days from having a baby!”

“This is my Wife and you about to get your ass beat by every Mexican in LA including me.”

“U f***ed with the wrong Woman and the wrong dude.”

“I hope you religious cuz after I beat your ass with about 30 Mexicans u better hope God lets u into heaven.”

“Its a wrap for u and after we beat your ass we will all be good and never contact Chyna … u pu**y ass n***a.”

“Don’t ever come for me and my wife ever U corny ass n***a”

The LAPD is still conducting an investigation into the incident. However, law enforcement officials have said that the messages were somewhat “murky and general.”

Sources close to the matter have said that Pilot Jones is using the police report in order to gain publicity for himself and for his music career. Also, insiders from Rob’s camp have said that Pilot sold pics of Blac Chyna in order to get back at her.

The first reports that surfaced regarding the beef between Rob and Pilot stated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made physical threats, and other types of warnings along the lines of “leave my wife alone.” However, there was no mention of racial and homophobic slurs when the news first broke.

Rob’s pregnant fiancé, Blac Chyna, was linked to Pilot Jones prior to dating and getting engaged to Rob Kardashian. An insider close to Chyna told Radar, “[They] kissed and made out every time they saw each other.” The source also said, “They even started to develop feelings too. It was a flirty type of relationship, and they hung out every day.”

What are your thoughts about Rob Kardashian’s racist and homophobic text messages to Pilot Jones?

[H/T TMZ]