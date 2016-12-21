Rob Kardashian’s Family Begs Him To Leave Blac Chyna

The Kardashian sisters have had enough of Rob and Chyna’s drama. The stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians no longer want to deal with their whirlwind relationship that has been spinning out of control recently.

A source close to the Kardashians told People, “They don’t support the relationship.”

While some of the Kardashian family members are reportedly wanting what is best for Rob, others are looking to prove a point.

The insider continued by saying: “At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better.’ But Rob won’t listen to them. He wants to be with Chyna.”

“The sisters don’t want anything to do with this relationship,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars said while talking to E! News. “They see how fake it is. It’s so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren’t going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don’t want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama.”

One member of the Kardashian clan that has more than enough reason to want Chyna out of the picture is Kylie Jenner.

The 19-year-old model is currently dating Tyga, who was romantically involved with Blac Chyna in the past. Tyga and Chyna have a 4-year-old child together named King Cairo.

Needless to say, there is likely tension between Kylie and Chyna. Even though they shared a selfie together back in April to refute the rumors of a feud, the two didn’t interact with one much over the course of the past year.

This past weekened was one of the biggest blowout fights between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in their entire relationship. The 28-year-old former stripper’s Instagram account was hacked, and revealed messages that were insulting to Rob.

An argument broke out between the two and Chyna took their child, Dream Kardashian, and left.

“Chyna just couldn’t live with him anymore,” a source close to the couple said. “[They both] say mean things [and it] blows up into these fights. She just couldn’t deal with his moodiness anymore. She just had to get away from it.”

Apparently Chyna ditched Rob in an emotional response that wasn’t a reflection of how she truly feels about him.

“She walked out when she couldn’t take it anymore, but it was the heat of the moment,” an insider revealed.

Despite his family’s opinions and the huge fight, Rob publicly announced his desire to stay with the mother of his newborn child. He wrote in an Instagram post: “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family…I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues.”

His apology seemed to work because reports surfaced on Wednesday morning that the Rob and Chyna were still together.

Do you think Rob Kardashian should stay with Blac Chyna?

[H/T People, E! News]