Rob Kardashian Under Criminal Investigation

Reality star Rob Kardashian has gotten himself into trouble with the law and is now the subject of a criminal investigation after he allegedly threatened a man for interacting with his pregnant fiancé Blac Chyna.

On Thursday October 27, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations PIO Officer Tony Im has said that “a report of criminal threats naming Rob Kardashian as a suspect” was filed in the North Hollywood district, according to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 29-year-old Rob & Chyna star allegedly made physical threats toward singer Pilot Jones, who has been spending time with Blac Chyna recently, according to TMZ.

Rob Kardashian‘s threats come on the heels of photos recently surfaced on the Internet showing Blac Chyna and pilot Jones kissing. Earlier this year, Chyna was linked to Pilot when she was on a break from Rob.

Pilot has become frightened after receiving a string of threatening texts from Rob. The messages reportedly included Rob telling Pilot “leave my wife alone,” and “I’m not playing with you.”

Other text messages Rob has sent have included general threats of physical harm towards Pilot, and warning him to stay away from Chyna. However, one source mentioned that the threat is “a little murky and general.”

The LAPD’s Threat Management Unit will be conducting the investigation into the texts sent by Rob to Pilot.

The former stripper dated Pilot prior to meeting Rob and becoming pregnant with his child. An insider told Radar, “[They] kissed and made out every time they saw each other.” The source also said, “They even started to develop feelings too. It was a flirty type of relationship, and they hung out every day.”

In the series finale of the couple’s show on E!, Chyna said, “This might sound f***ed up but a part of me wants to take a paternity test.” She continued by saying, “I know it’s Rob’s child, I’ve only been with Rob since we started dating. It’s just to shut down rumors on the Internet saying that it might be two other people.”

The results of the paternity test came back stating that Rob was indeed the father. However, he was not quite convinced.

“It says 99.9%,” Rob said. “How do we get 100% probability?”

“Knowing this baby’s mine or not, yeah it would take a lot of weight off my shoulders.”

Do you think this situation merits Rob Kardashian being put under criminal investigation?

[H/T TMZ, Us Weekly, The Sun]