Rob Kardashian Snapchats Empty Nursery After Blac Chyna Moves out, Takes Baby Dream in Shocking Split

Rob Kardashian‘s happy bliss with fiancée Blac Chyna is coming to a screeching halt. Rob posted on Snapchat saying that Chyna has moved out and taken their newborn daughter Dream with her, along with everything that was in the nursery.
The sad news has happened just shortly after Chyna announced that her Instagram account was hacked. Several of her alleged direct messages detailing her plans to trademark the Kardashian name after they married in July were posted online. Other messages referred to Rob as “fat” and “lazy” alleging that she would break up with him after a year.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Rob appears to be crying in the Snapchat videos that show Dream’s empty nursery and a Christmas tree with decorations for their first holiday as a family.
Sorry to be so open but I’m not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don’t mind being so open or if anyone thinks I’m being weak but I don’t play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married. I treated her as a Queen. My baby girl is 1 month old and Chyna took her and left this beautiful home that I just bought for us. Right before Christmas. Someone I have given my all too. I Loved every inch of that woman and loved everything that came with her. I truly loved Angela. I gave everything I owned for her. Didn’t know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before. It’s different when you have a kid with someone. And after reading Chyna’s messages to her best friend she was going to drop me after a year. She didn’t even make it to that. I am so broken. This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest and I was none of that to her. Go to my snap—–> @robphuckedme
In one of the videos Rob says, “I’ve got the Christmas tree all set up for Chyna and the baby but they left me.”
He continued, “So I get home and Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built…And Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery for the baby Dream and she left, and she just left me alone and took the baby.”
Apparently his beloved fiancée also made off with the furnishings they had for her other son King, whose father is Chyna’s ex Tyga.
“I’m pretty upset and I’m pretty sad because it’s about to be Christmas and I want to be with my baby,” Kardashian added.
In the video, Rob shows how merry and bright his home is for the holidays, but yet so empty now.
He also took to Instagram to express his emotions, “Sorry to be so open but I’m not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don’t mind being so open or if anyone thinks I’m being weak but I don’t play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married. I treated her as a Queen.”
We’re so sorry for everything that is happening and are thinking about him and his family.
🤕 I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way. She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I’m supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can’t believe she did this to me. And this isn’t for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I’m just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn’t explain all this here. And with Chyna’s messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. 😓 I’m sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me 💔
Originally posted on Womanista.com.