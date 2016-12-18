Rob Kardashian Snapchats Empty Nursery After Blac Chyna Moves out, Takes Baby Dream in Shocking Split

Rob Kardashian‘s happy bliss with fiancée Blac Chyna is coming to a screeching halt. Rob posted on Snapchat saying that Chyna has moved out and taken their newborn daughter Dream with her, along with everything that was in the nursery.

The sad news has happened just shortly after Chyna announced that her Instagram account was hacked. Several of her alleged direct messages detailing her plans to trademark the Kardashian name after they married in July were posted online. Other messages referred to Rob as “fat” and “lazy” alleging that she would break up with him after a year.

Rob appears to be crying in the Snapchat videos that show Dream’s empty nursery and a Christmas tree with decorations for their first holiday as a family.

In one of the videos Rob says, “I’ve got the Christmas tree all set up for Chyna and the baby but they left me.”

He continued, “So I get home and Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built…And Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery for the baby Dream and she left, and she just left me alone and took the baby.”

Apparently his beloved fiancée also made off with the furnishings they had for her other son King, whose father is Chyna’s ex Tyga.

“I’m pretty upset and I’m pretty sad because it’s about to be Christmas and I want to be with my baby,” Kardashian added.

In the video, Rob shows how merry and bright his home is for the holidays, but yet so empty now.

He also took to Instagram to express his emotions, “Sorry to be so open but I’m not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don’t mind being so open or if anyone thinks I’m being weak but I don’t play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married. I treated her as a Queen.”

We’re so sorry for everything that is happening and are thinking about him and his family.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.