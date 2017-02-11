Rob Kardashian Shares New Pics of Three-Month-Old Dream

Proud papa Rob Kardashian shared an adorable photo of his three-month-old baby girl, Dream. Little Dream Kardashian is sporting a fashionable pink and white sweater from Chanel’s baby line with a pink, fuzzy cardigan, and some black, white and pink tights.

Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I’m in love with her A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Kardashian has been through some notoriously public drama with his on-again-off-again fiance, Blac Chyna. The couple announced their relationship a little over a year ago and then had a very messy split in December. At that time, Kardashian posted a video to Snapchat showing that Chyna had moved out of their home without telling him, and even took Dream with her.

He also had a medical scare near the end of that month, when he began having diabetic complications and checked himself into an emergency room.

Recently, Blac Chyna was seen out on the town in L.A. without Kardashian around, and is said to have been getting cozy with another, unidentified, man. Someone who was present stated, “I would definitely have thought they were a couple if didn’t know better.”

Another source close to the situation was quoted as saying, “They are together, but not living together. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though. One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her. Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys, will cause another epic fight.”

If this is true, then those rumors of another man could spell disaster for the couple.

A few weeks ago Rob came under fire for kissing, then two-month-old, Dream on the lips, something most parents would say is fairly normal, when Chyna posted this video to her Instagram.

❤ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

In September, Kardashian and Chyna debuted their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off, Rob & Chyna. That series has been renewed by E! and the second season will drop sometime this year, and it’s expected to run for about eight episodes.

