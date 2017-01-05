Rob Kardashian Reveals The Cutest Photo Of Dream Kardashian Yet

Rob Kardashian shared a photo of his newborn daughter Dream Kardashian, and it might be the cutest snap of her yet! The Rob & Chyna star took to Instagram to post the adorable pic of baby dream wearing black overalls with a white long-sleeved shirt.

My baby A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

The 29-year-old reality star shared the photo with the caption: “My baby.”

After Rob posted the photo on Wednesday night, his followers poured out the likes for the super cute snap, and blew up the comments section to complimented how cute Dream is.

Following his recent health scare, Rob has clearly been keeping his family close. Last week, the E! News star drove himself to the emergency room after experiencing complications with his diabetes.

Since the incident, Rob has been regularly posting pictures on social media featuring Blac Chyna and his daughter. Hopefully Rob’s family will help get back to a healthier lifestyle.

A source close to Kardashian said that he “hasn’t been taking care of himself, and that’s why he’s now sick again.”

The insider continued by saying: “Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed. And he has been on a terrible diet.”

After his daughter’s birth, Rob has frequently been sharing photos of Dream Kardashian on Instagram. He even made an Instagram account for the newborn baby, which already has 914k followers.

Rob also posted a picture of Dream to ring in the New Year. He shared the photo with the caption simply, “2017,” followed by two emojis.

2017 😈😈 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:35am PST

While Rob seems totally happy in his new role as a father, he has been going through quite a tumultuous period in his relationship with his fiancé Blac Chyna. Although the two have had many highly publicized disputes, the celebrity couple has indicated that they want to salvage their relationship. Reports recently surfaced that they were now seeking couples counseling.

Do you think this the cutest photo of Dream Kardashian that Rob has posted on social media?

