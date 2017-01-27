Rob Kardashian Reveals New Video With Blac Chyna To Celebrate Being Together For 1 Year

To celebrate being with Blac Chyna for one year, Rob Kardashian took to social media to share a montage of videos showing the two of them together. The adorable tribute was posted on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Rob posted the video with the caption: “1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiieeeeee.”

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

The 29-year-old reality star shared the clip accompanied by the song “Hold You Down” by DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Future, Jeremih, and August Alsina.

The clips in the video are a combination of footage from their reality series, Rob & Chyna, as well as their social media posts.

The past year has been full of ups and downs for the celebrity couple. They have been engaged, had a baby, and debuted their own reality show on E!, which has been a total hit series. Also, they have had several blowout fights and have lived separately on several occasions. In December, the two had a disagreement of epic proportions after Chyna’s Instagram messages were leaked on the Internet.

While Chyna has yet to post about their 1-year anniversary, the 28-year-old has taken to Instagram this week to share a slew of new sexy pics. In the steamy photoshoot, Chyna was rocking lacy lingerie while being wrapped up in a flowing golden robe.

What is most stunning about the photos is how fit Chyna looks after giving birth to Dream Kardashian less than three months ago. During her pregnancy, Chyna claims that she weighed in at around 200 lbs. However, in just a couple months she has already been able to drop over 40 lbs. The former stripper recently explained that her goal is to get all the way down to 130 lbs.

What was your reaction after seeing Rob Kardashian’s anniversary post for Blac Chyna?

