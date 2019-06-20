Rob Kardashian Posts Adorable Video Message From Nephew

Rob Kardashian posted the sweetest video that his nephew Reign Aston Disick sent him and fans are loving it. In the video, Reign calls his uncle Rob, “adorable.”

I love when my nephew sends me messages 😩😍 “your adorable” 😆😭 pic.twitter.com/jVA1rvmVYo — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 18, 2019

Fans reacted with sweet comments, one saying, “[so cute] all of your nieces and nephews and your daughter are adorable [heart emoji].”

Another social media user wrote, “When I saw him on Ellen I seriously fell in love with all that personality and character he has [heart eyes emoji] so cute.”

Kardashian’s been on a roll lately with the adorable photos and videos via Twitter.

He recently posted a sweet photo of his daughter Dream with her uncle Kanye West, calling it the “Best picture ever.”

Fans went crazy over that one too, but the one post that raised a few eyebrows was when he shared a sweet throwback photo of he and Dream for Father’s Day.

He titled it “Happy Father’s Day to me [two blue heart emoji].”

Fans commented on that one too, but one in particular caught the attention of many, including his sister Khloe Kardashian.

Natti Natasha and Kardashian have been flirty on Twitter for several weeks now but this time, she mentioned that she would be seeing him soon. Khloe chimed in after that asking who she was and of course, he beat around the bush their entire back-and-forth, public conversation.

Natasha is a 32-year-old singer from the Dominican Republic making waives in the U.S. after collaborating with artist like the Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and Bad Bunny.

Fans are still unsure on what the reality star and singer’s status is, but it’s most definitely something everyone’s keeping an eye on!

Kardashian seems to be doing all right despite the drama he’s dealing with involving ex fiancé, Blac Chyna. Dream’s mom is starring and producing in her own reality show called The Real Blac Chyna and there’s been some issues over the fact that Dream was set to appear on the series. Instead, Kardashian served Chyna with papers via his attorney stating that their daughter is not to be subjected to long hours on set or to appear on the show. That’s when Chyna reached out via social media stating her feelings towards his actions.

“As executive producer of my show, it is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me, ‘the mother of his child’ [about] Dream Kardashian appearing on my show,” she said.

She went on to insult Keeping Up With the Kardashians, claiming the family put Dream on their reality series without her permission, and that they were doing it because their ratings are struggling.