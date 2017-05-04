Rob Kardashian Takes Grandma Dig At Kylie Jenner On Instagram

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to clown on Kylie Jenner‘s fashion similarities with a famed Instagram grandma.

Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova 😂😂 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Kardashian posted a photo of Jenner spliced side-by-by with Baddiewinkle, an elderly social media personality known for her modern fashion sense.

“Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova 😂😂,” he captioned the photo.

Jenner posted her original photo, which features the cosmetics entrepreneur in a gray knit top and pants, on March 7 as an ad for Fashion Nova.

However, Baddiewinkle was actually seen in the outfit first on March 5 with a post captioned “stealing your man in my @fashionnova 🌹.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s followers are loving the jab directed at his half-sister, as the photo has more than 114,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Rob has taken to Instagram to poke fun at his siblings.

Back in September, he posted a collage featuring the famous family (including himself) photoshopped with Kim’s newly blonde hair.

Pretty sure I murdered this look ,,,, who you think wore it best ? 🙋🏿🤔 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Sep 20, 2016 at 8:24pm PDT

In the past, Rob and Kylie have had more than a few issues with one another.

Their most infamous conflict came when he leaked Kylie’s phone number to his Twitter followers.

The conflict stemmed from a baby shower disagreement back when Rob’s then-fiancee Blac Chyna was pregnant with their daughter Dream. Kylie wanted to throw a baby shower for Rob, but didn’t want Chyna to attend. That didn’t sit well with Rob, so he posted the number during a barrage of tweets about the incident.

The two have allegedly made up since the incident, so this latest post was presumably made in honest jest.

You can follow Rob Kardashian on Instagram at @robkardashian.

