Rob Kardashian Films Dream Kardashian Sleeping and Blac Chyna Snoring

If Blac Chyna’s labor themed mannequin challenge wasn’t enough, the latest video of the new mother is even better. What’s more is that the video is actually supposed to be a cute little look at a sleeping Dream Kardashian. But, of course, father Rob Kardashian couldn’t help but point out his future wife’s snoring.

The Rob & Chyna stars welcomed their little baby girl into the world on November 10, 2016. And, like the social media moguls they are, started posting photos of the little dream right away. So, it’s no surprise that Rob quickly too to Instagram with a little video of his daughter, Dream, sleeping alongside her mom.

Just watching my girls sleep but man Chyna needs to chill with that snoring 😭😭😂😂😴💤😴 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:26pm PST

“Just watching my girls sleep but man Chyna needs to chill with that snoring,” he wrote alongside the video.

Sure enough, snuggled against her pillows in a cute printed pajama top is Blac Chyna snoring away. Given she just had a baby, she definitely deserves the sleep. At least, it seems, that Dream is sleeping soundly enough that both her parents can catch a bit of sleep.

The two new parents are certainly going to love spending every minute with their new bundle of joy. Wonder how long it will be before Dream gets her own Instagram? She could be the next Boomer Phelps of the baby Instagram world.

