Rob Kardashian Gives An Emotional Goodbye To His Daughter In Instagram Post

Rob Kardashian took to social media to share an emotional goodbye to his daughter, Dream Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the littlest Kardashian got in some quality daddy-daughter time. In a sweet Instagram post, Rob, 29, expressed his love for his 3-month-old daughter as the pair said goodbye.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy. I literally can’t get enough of this girl,” Rob began the Instagram post.

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can’t get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

“I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy,” he wrote, and added, “About to miss her so muchLove You baby Dream… FOREVER!!”

He also shared an adorable photo of his daughter sitting on a kitchen counter in front of a blueberry shake. He captioned the pic, “Morning lol.”

Morning lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Although Rob and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna ended their relationship in February, it hasn’t stopped the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star from being an involved dad.

It seems Rob was meant to be a father. An insider told PEOPLE he has been “super hands on with Dream.”

The insider also shared, “She’s changed his life. She makes him want to be better. And he’s spending a lot more time with his family.”

More News:

[H/T PEOPLE]