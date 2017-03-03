New Concerning Details Surface About Rob Kardashian After Split With Blac Chyna

New details have surfaced regarding how Rob Kardashian is handling his split from Blac Chyna. The 29-year-old has reportedly let his health decline now that his engagement from the former exotic dancer has been called off.

A source close to the Rob & Chyna star dished to People magazine about his state of mind in this tumultuous time.

“[Rob’s] very unhealthy – both physically and emotionally,” the insider said. “He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise.”

In the past, Rob has struggled with his weight, depression, and he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes last year. Towards the end of 2016, the reality star was hospitalized for diabetes-related symptoms. Insiders close to him have explained that he has not been taking the appropriate measures to manage his chronic condition.

Despite his struggles, Rob has been able to visit with his baby girl, Dream Kardashian, but he reportedly needs someone to be with him while spending time with her.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” the source said. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

“[Rob] has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna,” said the insider. “As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check.”

“Rob’s family hasn’t been able to get through to him and get him to change,” the source said. “Without Chyna in his life, things are not going well for Rob.”

Earlier this week, the Arthur George sock creator shared a heartfelt post about his 16-week-old daughter on Instagram about having to say briefly say goodbye to her.

He captioned the pic: “Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl … she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy. I literally can’t get enough of this girl. I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy … about to miss her so much. Love you baby Dream.”

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can’t get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

