Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Coupling Hard in New Flirty Snapchat Pics

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continue to fuel rumors that they’re getting back together, this time through a Snapchat pic Chyna posted while on a date with Rob. It’s a snap of the two holding hands, and it’s our best sign yet they’re on the road to rekindling their romance.

Rob and Chyna have been through some notoriously public drama lately. The couple announced their relationship a little over a year ago and then had a very messy split in December. At that time, Rob posted a video to Snapchat showing that Chyna had moved out of their home without telling him, and even took Dream with her.

He also had a medical scare near the end of that month, when he began having diabetic complications and checked himself into an emergency room.

A couple of months ago, Chyna was seen out on the town in L.A. without Rob around and is said to have been getting cozy with another, unidentified, man. Someone who was present stated, “I would definitely have thought they were a couple if didn’t know better.”

Another source close to the situation was quoted as saying, “They are together, but not living together. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though. One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her. Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys will cause another epic fight.”

It’ll be interesting to see how things develop if the reality tv stars really are on the cusp of renewing their romance. However, if their only goal is to get to a place where they can co-parent little Dream, that’s a noble pursuit as well.

