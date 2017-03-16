Rob Kardashian Fights For Custody Of Daughter Dream Against Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and his on-again-off-again fiancé Blac Chyna are reportedly heading for an all-out war over custody of their daughter Dream.

A source close to the reality star couple spoke out saying that Arthur George sock creator Rob Kardashian doesn’t want any complications in regards to his baby girl, but Blac Chyna is being resistant.

“Rob wants dual custody of their child and Blac Chyna is giving pushback,” the insider said.

One person who has rushed to Rob’s side in this arising issue is his mother and Kardashian clan matriarch Kris Jenner.

“[Rob and Blac Chyna] are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the source said. “Kris Jenner is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

Kris Jenner isn’t the only family member that is siding with Rob in this brewing whirlwind of a situation. The 29-year-old’s celebrity sisters – Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian – are all trying to be supportive of Rob.

“The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly,” the source said. “They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”

Because of Rob and Chyna’s split, E! News has announced that the former couple will not be filming a second season of the show.

“We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna,” an E! spokesperson said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

A source close to the Rob & Chyna stars explained that they are separated and have a co-parenting arrangement that seemed to be working at the time of the announcement.

“They are doing the best they can to stay civil and to co-parent the best they can,” the insider said. “They have worked out an informal custody arrangement. They found out what works for them and they’re doing a good job at it.”

The source continued by saying: “[Rob and Chyna] realize Dream will connect them for life, and it’s not worth it for them to fight and get dramatic about their breakup. They’re forever connected by that beautiful girl, so there can’t be any bad blood.”

It now seems that Rob and Chyna have not yet been able to squash their beef and unfortunately Dream Kardashian has been placed at the center of the issue.

