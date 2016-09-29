Rob Kardashian Admits He Had Crush On Sister Kim Kardashian

Over the years on their reality show, the Kardashians have said some truly wild things. However, Rob Kardashian may have just made the most bizarre confession yet.

During an interview with his pregnant girlfriend Blac Chyna, the 29-year-old reality star admitted to having a childhood crush on his sister, Kim Kardashian.

First, Chyna proudly gushed about her childhood crush on “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer Ricky Martin. Then she went on to declare that Rob had a crush on Shades of Blue actress Jennifer Lopez, to which he responds: “That’s pretty accurate.”

Then it got totally weird when Chyna added, “And Kim Kardashian.” Rob appeared to blush and then confessed, “That’s also pretty accurate.”

“These are facts,” Chyna stated.

Amongst the Kardashian clan, it’s been a long-running joke that Kim is the object of affection for the male members of the family.Stepbrother Brody Jenner even claimed that his older brother Brandon and Kim “kissed back in the day.”

After the brief clip from the interview aired on E News, fans of the show immediately took to Twitter to voice their disgust.

One Twitter user wrote: “Rob Kardashian just said Kim was his childhood crush. Lawd.” Another added, “So Kim was Rob Kardashian’s childhood crush. Like WTH is wrong with this family?”

Why oh why, would you put it out there!! your sister was your crush!! #RobKardashian #speechless — olympia (@ollychick) September 29, 2016

There’s a such thing as being a tight-knit family, but this seems all kinds of wrong doesn’t it?

Rob Kardashian and his girlfriend Blac Chyna have been all over the media headlines recently as there has been heavy speculation that their relationship is on the rocks. One moment Rob is afraid that Chyna is going to leave him for a rapper; the next minute Rob is defending their relationship on Instagram. However, what we are absolutely certain of right now is that they are living in separate houses until the baby comes along.

