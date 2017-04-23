Rita Ora Reportedly Turned Down Mel B And Stephen Belafonte For Threesome

Rita Ora has been linked to the drama following Mel B and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. Reportedly, the singer refused to engage in a threesome with the couple.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old singer had been a “target” of the pair, and was presented with the offer after a dinner in Hollywood three years ago.

The publication reports that Ora had met the couple at a “networking” dinner in Los Angeles back in 2014.

After hitting it off, a source then revealed that Mel and Stephen had invited Rita back to their home, but the America’s Next Top Model host declined, in order to keep matters between them professional.

An insider revealed, “Rita was one of Mel and Stephen’s ‘targets’. When they asked her back to theirs, she was surprised.”

“She was there purely for work reasons, anything else was out of the question. So she made her excuses politely and went home.”

The new claims mark another celebrity target on Mel and Stephen’s list. The claims come after it emerged last month that fellow British celebrity Lady Victoria Hervey had embarked on a group sex act with the couple.

Addressing the night they spent together, Hervey explained that Mel reached out to her through Instagram, telling The Sun, “Mel said she just doesn’t know if videos exist of that night but she reassured me that they are unlikely to be coming out.”

