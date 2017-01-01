RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Is Married

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is no longer a Countess!

Luann married Tom D’Agostino Jr. at a New Year’s Eve wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, PEOPLE reports.

The couple exchanged their vows in front of 250 guests on the day of Tom’s birthday after two full days of activities.

“My number one priority in planning is that the evening is going to be really fun, and everybody’s going to have a good time,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE about planning her three-day wedding bash.

#weddingcountdown #happy #excited #love ❤xo A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:16pm PST

By marrying D’Agostino, de Lesseps loses her title of Countess, but that doesn’t bother her at all.

“Everybody loves to call me the Countess more than I call myself the Countess,” de Lesseps admits. “It’s part of who I am, and it will always be a part of who I am. I you know, spent 17 years. But to lose the title, no, I’m going to be Mrs. D’Agostino and I’m super excited about that.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com