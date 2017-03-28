Bad Financial News Strikes RHONY Star Jules Wainstein

Real Housewives of New York star Jules Wainstein has gotten herself into a world of financial hurt.

The TV personality and her estranged husband Michael Wainstein appeared in divorce court on Tuesday, and he dropped some serious truth bombs about Jules. She reportedly spent more than a five-figure child support payment in just two days, according to Page Six.

“Last week my client paid the defendant $12,000,” Morghan Richardson, Michael Wainstein’s attorney said.

“So she’s had $25,000 from the car sale and the $12,000 in [child support] arrears. Then two days later the electricity was cut from the marital residence. That’s where the children are living,” Richardson said.

Morghan Richardson explained to the court that Jules has been spending her time doing an excessive amount of online shopping on Amazon, Zappos, buying food from Seamless, and making purchases from the online app Postmasters.

Even though Jules has been shelling out bundles of dollars doing online shopping, her lawyer Allan Mayesky claims that Michael is the one that needs to be held responsible for paying for the electric bill.

“The electric gets turned off. Only when it gets turned off does he go there and work something out so his wife and kids weren’t sitting in the dark,” said Mayefsky.

Michael reportedly worked out a payment plan and the electricity has since been turned back on. However, he is requesting that the judge allows him to reduce the support payments from $10,000 per month down to $2,500 per month.

Morghan Richardson stated that her real estate investor client is not able to support Jules’ lavish lifestyle, and that he has been left broke.

“The amounts that he’s paid the defendant in just the last few months eclipse his annual income,” Richardson said.

While Richardson maintains that Michael is running out of money, Jules’ lawyer is convinced that he is hiding funds somewhere.

“There’s a lot of machinations going on here,” Mayefsky said.

At this time, the judge has not decided as to the outcome of the case. However, one statement hinted at the fact that Michael was going to come out victorious in the situation.

“The picture of him being someone rolling in money is not emerging,” the judge said.

