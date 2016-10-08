Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Official Trailer Released

Alice is giving it all she’s got in the latest trailer for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. The thrilling franchise will come to an end with the film, and Sony Pictures is promising fans the finale will end with a bang – literally.

The trailer finds Alice and a group of survivors infiltrating Raccoon City as a last-ditch effort to end the T-Virus. However, the Umbrella Corporation seems none too happy with the gang’s violent ambush and is bent on destroying the group. However, Alice is armed and ready to deal with anything – even an onslaught of zombies. The former Umbrella employee is ready to save humanity at the place where it was first threatened, leading her towards a final battle of epic proportions.

This new trailer is a bit longer than the teaser clip that premiered yesterday. The new video features extended dialogue and a length look into the film’s drawn-out fight sequences. There are plenty of explosions, ammunition rounds, and gore to keep any Resident Evil fan pleased.

You can read the official synopsis for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter below:

“Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, humanity is on its last legs in Washington D.C. As the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead hordes, Alice must return to where the nightmare began – Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse. In a race against time Alice will join forces with old friends, and an unlikely ally, in an action packed battle with undead hordes and new mutant monsters. Between regaining her superhuman abilities at Wesker’s hand and Umbrella’s impending attack, this will be Alice’s most difficult adventure as she fights to save humanity, which is on the brink of oblivion.”

Based on the Resident Evil video game series by Capcom, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars r Milla Jovovich as Alice, Ali Larter as Claire Redfield, Ruby Rose as Abigail, William Levy as Christian, Eoin Macken as Doc, Rola as Cobalt, Lee Joon-gi as Commander Lee, and Iain Glen Dr. Alexander Isaacs.

Principal photography on Resident Evil: The Final Chapter began in Sept. 2015 in South Africa and concluded on Dec. 9, 2015.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter release in theaters on Jan. 27, 2017.

