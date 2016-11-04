Reese Witherspoon Freaked out About Beyoncé’s CMAs Performance and More of the Best Twitter Reactions

The CMA Awards was graced by the presence of Queen B with the Dixie Chicks last night and people are still not over it.
There were plenty of rumors going around about Beyoncè’s possible appearance, but when fans found out the rumors were true, Twitter exploded with emotions, PEOPLE reports.
At first, everyone was very impatient!
@_alohashay this has been me since I found out Beyoncé was performing at the cma awards pic.twitter.com/cLV5FUOdXp— Jada (@x_Jadaaaa) November 3, 2016
Squad posted, waiting on Yonce like… #CMAs #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/ZlGeFeNAea— Naima (@NaimaHer) November 3, 2016
And things got more intense when co-host Brad Paisley announced she would be coming up soon.
“COMING UP: BEYONCÉ” #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/veHuIknZ5q— lucxs (@yoncewalker) November 3, 2016
Me every time a performer comes on stage that’s not #Beyonce #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/8tdYOw7bk3— LOOKING FOR CL’S EP (@hahannah14) November 3, 2016
Me waiting for Beyoncé to perform @rgb_rachel pic.twitter.com/n8g1IUrLY8— Caitlin Bowling (@CaitlinBowling) November 3, 2016
Then, the moment everyone was waiting for finally arrived!
DYINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG. THE DIXIE CHICKS + BEYONCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Is this what heaven sounds like? ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #CMAawards50 #bossladies— The Lovelocks (@HeyLovelocks) November 3, 2016
Me right now, after waiting all night for this moment: #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/oJ0QenBopz— Julia Emmanuele (@julesemm) November 3, 2016
The Hive was in formation during that 5 minutes #CMAawards50 #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/dV4vumKVS1— BEYONCE COLOMBIANA (@beyoncColombia) November 3, 2016
Even Reese Witherspoon couldn’t stop dancing!
Me either!!! 💃 Loving this! @Beyonce @dixiechicks #CMAawards50 https://t.co/f4V1XyF7R4— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 3, 2016
This CMA Awards collaboration will go down in history!
Originally posted on Womanista.com.