‘Real Housewives’ Star Larsa Pippen’s Husband Scottie Pippen Files For Divorce

Larsa Pippen’s husband Scottie Pippen has filed for divorce aftter nearly 20 years of marriage, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star and her former NBA-player husband married in 1997 and have four children together, Sophia, Justin, Preston and Scottie Jr. Scottie Sr. also has three children from previous relationships.

“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage,” Larsa’s rep said in a statement. “Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect. She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family.”

The Pippens were seen together at a New York Fashion Week event last month, where the pair’s daughter Sophia was modeling in a children’s fashion show. Neither Larsa nor Scottie has mentioned the split on social media.

