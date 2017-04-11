Real Housewife Kelly Dodd Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery

As advances in surgical technologies continue to take place, people will go under the knife with more regularity and with more trust of what their results will be. However, sometimes a decision for a cosmetic surgery you make at one point in your life might not be a decision you want to stick with, as made evident by Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd. The 41-year-old underwent a breast enhancement procedure three years ago, but last week, she opted to have her bust size decreased due to unanticipated lifestyle complications.

“Kelly originally had a breast augmentation about three years ago and she ended up with 32 Gs and it’s been a nightmare ever since,” a friend of Dodd’s told the Daily Mail. “She’s hated just about everything about them.”

The source also revealed, “She had trouble swinging a tennis racket, hitting a golf ball or even running. She was basically held hostage by her huge boobs.”

The entire ordeal was filmed for an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Orange County. To give her implants a fond farewell, Dodd even threw a “Bye Bye Boobs” party to commemorate the physical change.

Many of Dodd’s family members live at her home with her, with Dodd joking, “You know, we’re Mexican, so we always bring the family to move in with us, and that’s how we roll.”

The party was attended by her RHOC co-stars Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian.

The course also revealed that the reduction surgery went well, revealing, “Kelly is happy with the results of her surgery and can’t wait to get back into a bikini just in time for summer.”

