Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice’s Mother Dies At Age 66

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga are mourning the loss of their mother Antonia Gorga.

Their mom passed away at 66-years-old of natural causes Friday, reports E! News.

Antonia is survived by Teresa, Joe, their father Giacinto Gorga and seven grandchildren—Teresa and husband Joe Giudice’s four daughters and Joe and RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga’s two sons and daughter, who is named after Antonia.

Teresa and Joe’s mother made several appearances on the hit reality series over the years and had joined the family in supporting Teresa amid her legal turmoil over the past couple of years.

Teresa took to Instagram late Saturday night with a message for her fans. She wrote:

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever,” she captioned in a photo collage of her family.

