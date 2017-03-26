Real Housewife Kim Zolciak Shows Off Toned Tummy And Big Booty On Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak shared a sexy Instagram pic of herself looking toned and fierce, showing off her ultra-fit stomach and curvy backside.
#ad Tummy Game Plan? You know it @flattummytea. I’ve got this! Who’s looking for a little tummy motivation to get themselves flat tummy ready? Now’s your opportunity. It’s on sale right now and 20% off at flattummytea.com! LETS GO
A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on
In the pic, Zolciak gives credit to Flat Tummy Tea for helping her stay motivated to work hard when exercising, which pushes her to look her best.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Even if the fitness tea was only some kind of placebo, there’s no sense in messing with a formula that clearly works.
After her time on Real Housewives was up, Zolciak continued to star in her spin-off show Don’t Be Tardy… (originally titled Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding), and that series just recently wrapped its 5th season.
Last year, Zolciak launched Kashmere Kollection, a new line of skin-care products, as well as a perfume called Kashmere.
Recently her long-time nanny Paola moved on from working for the family and Zolciak took to Instagram again to share her love and appreciation for all of Paola’s hard work.
She is one in a million! I went thru nannies like a piece of gum before I found her! Patience of a saint and a heart of gold. ❤️ trusting someone with my children has always been extremely difficult for me. I went through these big agencies specifically “Westside Nannies” and the nanny that showed up here barely knew how to change a diaper, it was insane to me! Couldn’t even pass nanny 101! 😡 Im so thankful that my job is in essence from home. And that my production company/network has understood my situation at times! Trust your gut always in these situations! I have had a live in nanny for 5 years and she is the QUEEN! We like to spoil her to let her know how much she means to us, how much we appreciate her and all she does! When you find a good one hold on to them!! ❤️Paola will always be a part of our family but it doesnt make saying “goodbye” any easier! Ive been sad all night 😢 Kroy says, “she isn’t gone forever, she is right up the road” Lol my hubby is so cute and sweet but …. 😂😂❤️
A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on
More News:
- Kim Zolciak Got Her Lips Done, And They Are Swollen
- Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kim Zolciak Almost Unrecognizable In Snapchat Selfie
- Kim Zolciak Fires Back At Kenya Moore For ‘Duck Lips’ Comments
- Real Housewives Star Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Caught Up In NSFW Snapchat Debacle
[H/T: Instagram / Kim Zolciak]