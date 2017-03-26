Real Housewife Kim Zolciak Shows Off Toned Tummy And Big Booty On Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak shared a sexy Instagram pic of herself looking toned and fierce, showing off her ultra-fit stomach and curvy backside.

In the pic, Zolciak gives credit to Flat Tummy Tea for helping her stay motivated to work hard when exercising, which pushes her to look her best.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even if the fitness tea was only some kind of placebo, there’s no sense in messing with a formula that clearly works.

After her time on Real Housewives was up, Zolciak continued to star in her spin-off show Don’t Be Tardy… (originally titled Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding), and that series just recently wrapped its 5th season.

Last year, Zolciak launched Kashmere Kollection, a new line of skin-care products, as well as a perfume called Kashmere.

Recently her long-time nanny Paola moved on from working for the family and Zolciak took to Instagram again to share her love and appreciation for all of Paola’s hard work.

More News:

[H/T: Instagram / Kim Zolciak]