‘Real Housewife’ Kim Zolciak Celebrates Daughters 20th Birthday Before Taking Selfies

Saturday former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann took to Instagram to wish her oldest daughter Brielle Biermann a happy 20th birthday.
The 38-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of her mini me with a heart-warming message, sharing it from the Atlanta airport ahead of a departing flight to Los Angeles. The mom-of-six wrote, “Happy Birthday to my angel @briellebiermann I just can’t believe it!!! I just can’t believe it was 20 years ago today I became your mom! Scared out of my mind yet so excited!”
She continued, “Had I known how easy it would have been to raise you I certainly would of had a lot less anxiety! I’m extremely proud of the leader you are, the heart you have and share, the love you have for your siblings, the respect, loyalty, and commitment to your family and above it all how you always have remained TRUE to you!!”
Kim ended the sweet caption with a promise that she will see her 20-year-old soon, “Keep shining!!! Can’t wait to squeeze you!! Love you oh so much!!!”
After sharing her message to her daughter, she snapped a quick shot of her cute outfit in the bathroom. Kim wore black joggers with red embellishment on either side of her legs, a white cropped sweater, and blue pointed-toe pumps.
She captioned the photo, “Parking garage hotness!! Shirt: Off White Pants: Vetements w/champion Shoes: Vetements w/ Manolo Blahnik Styled by: @jeffmichael130 [black heart emoji] all purchased from @netaporter.”
The blonde beauty also took a selfie showing off her long locks and pouty lips. She captioned the pic, “Heading to LA baby!! [black heart emoji].”
