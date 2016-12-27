Real Housewife Gretchen Rossi Is Getting Sued By Her Own Lawyers

Gretchen Rossi may be needing to lawyer up. Real Housewives of Orange County star reportedly failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollrs to a law firm, and now the company is suing.

A southern California business and family firm called Brown & Charbonneau, LLP filed a suit against Rossi for stiffing them back in 2013 for $285,000 worth of services, according to TMZ. Rossi then failed to pay them another $16,000 several months later.

While Brown & Charbonneau clearly think this is a serious issue that required a lawsuit, Rossi has chalked the entire ordeal up to a “misunderstanding.”

The 38-year-old reality star explained that she intends to pay off the outstanding balance after she collects money in a different lawsuit.

Aside from her legal troubles, Rossi has been dealing with issues in her personal life. Earlier this year, the Gretchen Christine designer detailed how she and her fiancé Slade Smiley have been struggling to start a family of their own.

“We have been full-steam ahead on trying to start a family. It’s been a good two to two-and-a-half years of really trying actively to have a baby. That’s been, quite honestly, very difficult on us because he had a vasectomy and so we couldn’t get pregnant naturally super quick,” Rossi said while talking to PEOPLE back in September. “So we did IVF first and we had such great results at the beginning and then the day before they were supposed to implant all the embryos – we had 14 embryos – basically what happened was they arrested, which means they all died off. That was very disheartening and a very difficult time for us and it was just emotionally, physically and mentally extremely draining.”

Slade Smiley actually underwent a reverse vasectomy surgery in order to have a family. They have been actively trying to get pregnant for quite some time now.

“It’s been a long eight months of trying, but as many people know when you reverse a vasectomy, it doesn’t always work out,” she said. “We’ve been trying and they said to give it at least a good year, so we’re going to continue through the end of this year trying naturally and then if nothing has happened, we’ll probably go back to in vitro again.“

Hopefully Rossi will be able to get all of her legal issues resolved, and start a family like she and her husband so desperately want to.

Do you think the law firm was right to sue Gretchen Rossi?

