Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel Posts Wild Headstand Picture

While on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, Bethenny Frankel showed off some insanely impressive skills. The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New York star flaunted her toned bikini body as well as her ability to perform a handstand.

On Monday, Frankel took to Snapchat to show off her flexibility and balance. She rocked a black halter bikini that showed off her long legs and muscular figure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star has been spending some quality time with her six-year-old daughter Bryn and her beau Dennis Shields, according to Daily Mail.

In the Snapchat video, Bryn can be heard laughing in the background while playfully tossing sand on her mother.

Still goin’. What are u up to today? 👻: BethennyFrankel A video posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

The Skinnygirl founder took to social media all weekend to share photos from the family’s Cancun getaway. Interestingly, Frankel went on vacation at the same time that her reality co-star Luann De Lesseps married Tom D’Agostino. Frankel reportedly didn’t get invited to the wedding as the two women have an ongoing beef.

In addition showing off her impressive beach headstand, Frankel also displayed the classic party trick of tying a cherry stick in her mouth.

Feelin’ a little beachy today A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:10am PST

On Monday, Frankel shared that her vacation in paradise had finally come to an end.

Frankel wrote: “Vacation officially over. Rocky start as happens w holiday travel but @ritzCarlton cancun was a really nice stay. how was ur holiday?”

Vacation officially over. Rocky start as happens w holiday travel but @RitzCarlton cancun was a really nice stay. How was ur holiday? — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 2, 2017

Bethenny Frankel has been dating her new man Dennis Shields since this past summer. She was previously wed to Jason Hoppy, Bryn’s father, for six years before the couple called it quits. The two got divorced in July of 2016.

When Frankel first started dating Dennis Shields, he was legally still married to Jill Schwartzberg, one of Bethenny’s long-time friends.

Check out the video of Bethenny Frankel doing a headstand above.

Do you think you could pull off a headstand like Bethenny Frankel did while on vacation in Cancun?

MORE Real Housewives: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Gets Christmas Surprise | Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Meghan King Edmonds Shares First Photo Of Her New Daughter | Real Housewives Star Welcomes Baby Girl | Real Housewives Star Busted For Having Wine In Jail

[H/T Daily Mail]