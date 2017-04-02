‘Real Housewife’ Bethenny Frankel Pulls Super Creepy Photoshop Stunt For April Fools

Everybody likes trying to get in at least one prank on April Fools Day. It’s the one day a year where we all wonder if we could top what Ashton Kutcher did to Justin Timberlake on Punk’d but then we remember that no prank will ever be that good. And then there are the photoshop pranks.
#shorthairdontcare #zerofucks #newseasonnewlook
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
Recently returning Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel surely knew she wasn’t fooling anyone with this photoshop prank she pulled on Instagram.
Not that Frankel would necessarily look bad with short hair like this, but there’s an obvious awkwardness to the picture that makes you immediately know it’s fake.
One thing this April Fools Day prank-pic does accomplish, though, is showing how prevalent a lot of her facial features are. Her eyes are very big and beautiful, and she has quite a wide smile.
These are things you may not instantly notice in just any regular pic of her.
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
As previously mentioned, Frankel will be starring on the upcoming ninth season of Real Housewives of New York, which premieres on the Bravo network April 5th.
Until then enjoy some more photos of Bethenny Frankel, Costumed Prankster.
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
