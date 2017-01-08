Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie Join Will Ferrell’s Sherlock Holmes Comedy

Oscar-nominated actor Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter movies) and Emmy-winning actor Hugh Laurie (House) have joined the cast of Sony’s Holmes & Watson. The upcoming comedy film — based on characters from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories — will star Will Ferrell (Step Brothers) as the arrogant and cunning detective and John C. Reilly (Talladega Nights) as his loyal companion Dr. John Watson.

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Character details are being kept locked up in the basement of 221B Baker St., but sources say Fiennes and Laurie will slip on the shoes of two beloved characters from the Holmes oeuvre.”

The cast also features Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) as Mrs. Hudson, Holmes and Watson’s housekeeper; Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) as Dr. Grace Hart, the first female doctor to practice in London; and Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World) as Millie, a clever woman that the iconic detective obsesses over.

Holmes & Watson was written and is being directed by Etan Cohen, the writer of Idiocracy and Get Hard. It’s being produced by Jimmy Miller’s Mosaic, Adam McKay at Gary Sanchez, and Clayton Townsend. Overseeing the project for Columbia is Jonathan Kadin as well as Chris Henchy and Jessica Elbaum from Gary Sanchez.

What are your thoughts about these latest additions to the cast of Holmes & Watson?