Queen Latifah Was Carjacked At An Atlanta Gas Station

There has been a series of carjackings in Fulton County near Atlanta, Georgia. The thefts are occurring while the owners of the vehicles are pumping gas at local gas stations. Turns out, the carjackers had their eyes on Queen Latifah‘s car and took it right out from under the driver’s nose.

Latifah, who is currently in Atlanta starring in her new show, Star, was not driving the vehicle when the theft occurred. So, it’s likely that the car thieves didn’t realize that the Mercedes Benz S63 was her, not that it probably would have stopped them from driving away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Nick Cannon Is Leaving The Hospital With Renewed Inspiration

When the driver of the car got out to pump gas at a Shell station off Fulton Industrial Boulevard, he noticed a white BMW pull up beside him. Then he heard the ignition start and the car pulled away. It’s the same tactic that the thieves had been using at other stations across the area.

The car was later found at an apartment complex on McDaniels street. The police said that when the car was found, there were three males in the area, as well as the white BMW from the scene as well as a Dodge Charger. The Mercedes was eventually returned to Latifah, but there haven’t been any arrests in the case.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Latifah has been carjacked. Back in 1994, Latifah’s bodyguard was driving her BMW 740i when he was shot, critically wounded, and the car was stolen from him. The carjackers, in that case, were eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Hopefully, this will be the last time Latifah will have to deal with a carjacking.

More: Man Allegedly Shoots Wife Because He Was Afraid Of A Carjacking | FX Renews Comedy Series ‘Atlanta’ And ‘Better Things’ For A Second Season | Pink and Husband Carey Hart Welcome Baby No. 2 | JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother Files Lawsuit Against CBS For $750 Million

[H/T E News, Fox 5 Atlanta ]